Ministry allocates RM100,000 for Northern Region Music Festival

LIMBANG (May 15): The Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts is allocating RM100,000 for the fourth edition of the Northern Region Music Festival (NRMF).

The event, which will be held at Limbang Amphitheatre from May 24 to 26, is set to draw performers from Sarawak and Sabah, Limbang Deputy Resident Marie Cotilla-Louise @ Rozita Kulai told a press conference at the Limbang Resident’s Office.

“NRMF, in collaboration with the ministry, is organised by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) Limbang, and Limbang Division Tourism Task Force.

“It aims to unify the community by highlighting the uniqueness of traditional musical instruments performed on stage, in addition to serving as a tourism attraction centred on culture and art,” she said.

According to her, about 10,000 visitors from Sarawak, Sabah and Brunei are targeted to attend the three-day event.

Also present at the press conference were Limbang district officer Hamidah Halpi, Limbang RTM Planning Unit head Susie Jurah, NRMF programme chairman Zambri Enaik, and Limbang Resident’s Office officer Aspalela Sahmoni.

“Noraniza Idris, Azlan Typewriter and Sarawakian artistes will be performing at the festival which will feature various cultural performances, ethnic dances and traditional musical instruments,” added Marie.