Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crash with car in Kota Padawan

KUCHING (May 15): A motorcyclist died at the Sarawak General Hospital here today after he was injured in an accident with a car yesterday evening in Kota Padawan.

Padawan police chief Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz Radzi said the 37-year-old male victim, who suffered serious head and body injuries, passed away at 8.50am.

“The collision happened at Mile 10 Jalan Kuching-Serian when the victim’s motorcycle went out of control and crashed into the rear of a car that was waiting for the traffic light to change.

“The victim was thrown off his machine and sustained serious injuries to his head and body,” he said.

Mohd Irwan said the victim was travelling towards Serian when the accident occurred at 6.15pm.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.