Nanta appointed APM honorary commissioner for Kapit

KAPIT (May 15): Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi has been appointed the honorary commissioner of Civil Defence Force (APM) for Kapit parliamentary constituency.

APM Kapit officer Capt Mohammad Noor Ini, on behalf of the agency, handed over the official letter of appointment to Nanta during a recent event at Tatai Emas, Sungai Amang near here.

Witnessing the simple ceremony were Kapit Resident Galong Luang, Kapit District officer Cerisologo Sabut, Kapit District Council chairman Lating Minggang, councillors Martin Bilun and John Lang, as well as APM Kapit assistant officers Dapny Beta Batang and Enoch Olingga Kennedy.

In his remarks earlier, Mohammad Noor the APM had also appointed Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong as the agency’s honorary for the constituency.

“In fact, all 222 members of Parliament in the country are our appointed honorary commissioners for their respective areas,” he added.