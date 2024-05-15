Pan Borneo Highway completion at 99.42 pct as of April 25, says Uggah

KUCHING (May 15): The Pan Borneo Highway (PBH) project has reached an overall progress of about 99.42 per cent as of April 25 this year, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also Infrastructure and Port Development Minister, said 22 out of the 25 sections of the PBH project from Telok Melano to Miri have been fully opened to the public.

“Two sections – Sarikei and Beluru – are at the final stage of construction and expected to complete in the third quarter of 2024.

“The remaining Lambir section is expected to be completed in 2027 with two added scopes, namely the construction of approximately 1km viaduct at Bukit Song and the realignment of 4km road to avoid the existing Lembaga Air Kawasan Utara (Laku) watermain,” he said in his Ministerial winding up speech at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

He revealed that the federal government is also looking into rehabilitation of the existing dual carriageway, which was excluded from the PBH upgrading project.

The 136km upgrading project, also known as the Pan Borneo Redline, involves Batu Kawa to Serian; Julau to Sibu Airport Roundabout; Bintulu Airport to Nyabau; Pujut link to Kuala Baram; and nine overtaking lanes.

On the Trans Borneo Highway, he said it will connect Sarawak and Sabah through Brunei Darussalam.

He disclosed that the project comprises three sections, namely Miri Section (from Kuala Baram to CIQ Sungai Tujuh); Limbang Section (CIQ Tedungan to CIQ Pandaruan); and Lawas section (Lawas town to CIQ Merapok).

“The Miri section is targeted to be tendered in the fourth quarter of 2024. Meanwhile the other two sections – Limbang and Lawas – are currently at the pre-contract stage and are targeted to be tendered in the first quarter of 2025,” he added.

Additionally, he said the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) Phase 1 from Simpang Gelugus to Long Lopeng, with a total length of 76km, is ongoing with a physical progress of 29.7 per cent as of April 25.

“As for SSLR Phase 2 with a total length of 320km, the Letter of Acceptance was issued to the successful contractor on March 25. Construction is expected to commence in June 2024,” he added.