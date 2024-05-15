Penan language pilot project proposed for five Sedidik kindergartens in Telang Usan

KUCHING (May 15): A pilot project for Penan language classes has been proposed for five kindergartens in the Telang Usan constituency.

Telang Usan assemblyman Datuk Dennis Ngau said the classes would promote early learning of the children’s mother tongue and prevent the decline of indigenous languages.

The kindergartens in Ba Selulong, Long Leng, Long Jenalong, Long Kawa, and Long Kerangan come under Sarawak’s Sedidik preschool programme.

Dennis stressed such initiatives are needed to counter the continuous decline of indigenous languages, especially among the younger generation.

“In recent decades, we have witnessed the gradual extinction of numerous linguistic treasures, each representing a repository of cultural heritage and ancestral wisdom.

“Therefore, implementing such initiatives in areas where the majority ethnic group resides is necessary,” he said recently when debating the motion of thanks to the Governor’s opening address at the State Legislative Assembly.

He referenced Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s concerns expressed at the International Borneo Lexicology and Lexicography Conference 2023.

“He (Abang Johari) said that serious and organised efforts must be made to ensure ethic languages do not disappear due to the process of globalisation,” he said.

Dennis also highlighted a concerning report from Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka, revealing that four languages in Sarawak became extinct in 2023.

“These extinct languages or ethnic dialects serve as poignant reminders of the urgent need to safeguard our linguistic diversity before it fades into obscurity, depriving us of the pride of being a multicultural state,” he said.

He commended various non-governmental organisations for their grassroots initiatives to revitalise and preserve indigenous languages, including Persatuan Kayan Sarawak, of which he is president.

“We organise various activities encouraging the use of the Kayan language, such as ‘Tekna’ performances and competitions, hoping to contribute to this cause.

“These endeavours exemplify the resilience and determination of our people to reclaim their linguistic legacy from the brink of oblivion,” he said.

He said a unified and coordinated approach from governmental bodies is essential to comprehensively address this challenge and advocated for the establishment of a policy to ensure the continuity of these efforts, regardless of leadership changes.

“By prioritising the revitalisation and maintenance of indigenous languages, we reaffirm our collective responsibility to honour the rich tapestry of Sarawak’s cultural heritage.

“We must ensure that future generations inherit a legacy enriched by linguistic diversity,” he said.

Dennis also urged the relevant ministries and departments to act immediately and develop comprehensive plans to safeguard these languages, recognising them as vital national assets.

“Let us embark on this noble endeavour with passion, purpose, and perseverance, knowing that the preservation of our languages is not just a duty but a sacred trust to be upheld for generations to come,” he added.