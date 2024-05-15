Premier announces nine-fold hike in S’wak DUN sitting allowance to RM450 per day starting this Nov

KUCHING (May 16): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has announced an increase in the daily sitting allowance for members of the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN), from RM50 per day to RM450 per day starting this Nov.

“So now it is RM450. That is a huge increase to the allowance,” he said during the GPS Backbenchers Night held at a local hotel here tonight.

Abang Johari said the increase in allowance is feasible due to the projected rise in the state’s revenue collection, which is expected to exceed last year’s figure of RM13.3 billion.

He added that Members of Parliament are getting an allowance of RM400 per sitting day.

Meanwhile, regarding the increase in salaries for Sarawak civil servants, Abang Johari said they would have to wait for the decision of the federal government regarding the salary increase for federal civil servants.

“They mentioned a 13 per cent hike. We need the details so that our salary revision will be in line with the federal (government servants),” he said.

He added that this year, the state’s revenue prospect is much better and would be better in the future.

“The condition is that GPS must be there. We unite ourselves, and at the same time we have to determine our own future,” he said.

Also speaking were the dinner’s organising chairman Balingian assemblyman Abdul Yakub Arbi and GPS chief whip Datuk Ibrahim Baki.

They both thanked the DUN Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar and his Deputy Speaker Dato Idris Buang for the smooth sailing of the sitting which adjourned today.

Also present at the dinner tonight were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian and other GPS members.