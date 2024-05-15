Premier: Sarawak to establish centre to handle climate change initiatives, carbon trading

KUCHING (May 15): Sarawak will be establishing a Climate Change Centre to coordinate, manage, and support all climate change initiatives and carbon trading in the state, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Abang Openg.

“The study on establishing this important centre has now reached its completion stage, paving the way for its upcoming development,” he said in his winding-up speech at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here today.

He added that Sarawak is also crafting a Climate Change Policy to establish a carbon footprint baseline, in the hopes of empowering communities, businesses, and policymakers in tackling emissions and promoting low-carbon technologies to pave the way for a sustainable future for the state.

“We are also crafting Low-Carbon Society blueprints to improve waste and flood management, cut urban carbon emissions, and promote green technology and practices to minimise climate change impacts,” he said.

Abang Johari also emphasised that Sarawak is leading the charge towards a sustainable future by advancing decarbonisation and green energy initiatives.

“Our vision for a greener Sarawak prioritises significant investments in green technologies and infrastructure to diversify our energy mix beyond traditional sources.

“Leveraging our diverse energy mix, rich in hydroelectric and renewables, Sarawak has emerged as a regional green powerhouse in Asean.

“Our commitment to green innovation is evident in expanding green hydrogen, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) from microalgae, and exploring innovative technology such as hybrid solar-wind projects,” he said.

He also revealed that when he was in Poland recently for the “Regions for the Planet” forum during the H2Poland 2024, he talked on Sarawak’s innovative strategies for economic and social challenges in climate solutions.

He also highlighted Sarawak’s focus on hydrogen’s key role in the state’s clean energy strategy, and its importance in decarbonisation efforts.

“During the forum, I emphasised Sarawak’s commitment to climate action, demonstrated by our swift enactment of a few laws.

“They are the Environment (Reduction of Greenhouse Gases Emission) Bill 2023; and Carbon Storage and Forest Carbon Activity Rules 2022 which established a regulatory framework supporting forest conservation projects and enhancing our sustainability initiatives through carbon credit systems.

“My discussions explored green bonds and international financing for implementing climate mitigation technologies.

“I stressed the importance of global collaboration, effective policies, and technological advancements in achieving a sustainable green economy,” he said.

On a related development, he revealed that he had been invited to deliver a keynote address at the Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Summit in Bangkok this Friday, where he will share Sarawak’s key developments in Sarawak’s green economy initiatives.