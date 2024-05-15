Premier takes helm as new patron of Azam Sarawak

KUCHING (May 15): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has been appointed as the new patron of Angkatan Zaman Mansang (Azam) Sarawak.

The role was previously held by the late Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, who was the former Head of State.

“We received confirmation of this significant commitment on May 2, 2024, from Senior Private Secretary to the Premier of Sarawak Dato Khir Busrah.

“Premier’s leadership and vision will be instrumental in guiding Azam Sarawak as we continue to advance in achieving our mission and goals,” Azam Sarawak said in a statement today.

Azam Sarawak believes that with this appointment, they will benefit from Abang Johari’s profound and comprehensive knowledge, experience and commitment to the development of Sarawak.

“We are confident that under the Premier’s patronage, Azam Sarawak will continue to thrive and make meaningful contributions to the community.

“We look forward to a successful and impactful journey together. We extend our deepest gratitude for your continued support and cooperation,” it added.