Premier to reveal details of Sarawak civil servants’ salary adjustments after federal Budget 2025 announcement

KUCHING (May 15): Sarawak will announce the details of salary adjustments for the state civil servants after the federal Budget 2025 announcement, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

During his winding-up speech at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today, he said the state government is currently conducting a detailed study on the salary adjustment.

“God willing, I will announce the results of this study in the near future, subject to the details of the salary adjustment that will be issued by the federal government, which is expected to be known only in the federal Budget 2025 (announcement) at the end of this year,” he said.

Abang Johari said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government greatly appreciates the commitment and sacrifice of all Sarawak civil servants.

“Two weeks ago, the Prime Minister of Malaysia (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) announced a salary increase of more than 13 per cent for federal civil servants, starting from December this year.

“The GPS government welcomes this announcement hence will implement salary adjustments for Sarawak Civil Servants too,” he said.

On May 1 this year, Anwar announced that federal civil servants would enjoy a salary hike of more than 13 per cent starting December this year, among the highest increases in the nation’s history.

He said the increase would involve an allocation of over RM10 billion.

“The increase will be more than 13 per cent… among the best increase in history by the Madani Government,” he said.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said that under the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) being revised, the government would ensure that the minimum income for civil servants exceeds RM2,000 per month.