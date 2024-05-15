Sarawak Gawai Dayak Bazaar 2024 to be grand affair with 30,000 visitors expected

KUCHING (May 15): The Sarawak Gawai Dayak Bazaar (GDB) 2024 at MJC New Township in Batu Kawah here is set to attract more than 30,000 visitors, says Dayak National Bidayuh Association (DBNA) President Datu Ik Pahon Joyik.

He said this year’s GDB would be bigger than the previous year held at the compound of Kuching South City Council (MBKS) which was around 20,000.

“The total number of visitors should be big as the site is not only part of a major commercial centre but also surrounded by residential estates,” he told The Borneo Post when met during his site visit today.

He hoped everything would run smoothly throughout the bazaar, which would start tomorrow (May 16).

There will also be concerts and performances featuring popular local artistes and bands.

The GDB 2024 would be officially launched on May 17 by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas at 7.30pm, and the closing ceremony would be on May 26.