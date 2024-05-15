Sarawak records 217 forestry offences from 2022 to April 2024

KUCHING (May 15): A total of 217 forestry offences were recorded in Sarawak from 2022 until April this year, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development said 15 cases were registered for prosecution in court during the same period.

Out of these, four cases have been concluded, while 11 cases are still undergoing prosecution and trial.

“A total of RM1.1 million in fines and RM4.9 million in revenue from the disposal through the sale of seized timber have been collected during this period,” Awang Tengah said in his ministerial winding-up speech today.

From January to April this year, Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) opened nine investigation papers for offences related to Totally Protected Areas (TPA) and wildlife.

One case has been brought to court for prosecution, while the remaining eight cases are still under investigation.

During the same period last year, 13 cases were prosecuted in court, with 12 cases resulting in fines or imprisonment, and one case resulting in a good behaviour bond.

“As of now, the total compounds collected since the beginning of 2024 is RM35,500, while the total court fines amount to RM180,492,” he said.

Awang Tengah said the Sarawak Forest Department and SFC remain highly committed to enforcement activities to ensure the protection of forest resources and wildlife in Sarawak.

The department has been reclassified from high risk to low risk in the Corruption Risk Rating by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for the year 2023.