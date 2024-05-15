Sarawak undertakes engineering study to develop deep-sea port in Tanjung Embang, says Premier

KUCHING (May 15): Sarawak is currently undertaking an engineering study for the development of a deep-sea port in Tanjung Embang, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the proposed deep-sea port is not only to propel Sarawak as a regional trading hub, but also as the energy hub for the southern region.

“To ensure maximum operational efficiency, we must equip our ports with state-of-the-art infrastructure, including deep-water access and advanced cargo-handling capabilities.

“Our ports will offer seamless intermodal connections and comply with the highest international standards for environmental, safety, and security practices,” he said in his winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

On that note, Abang Johari said Sarawak is committed to promoting clean and green shipping practices that adhere to global standards as the transition to greener and smarter port operations is gaining momentum across the Asean region.

He said the commitment should be made with investments increasingly directed towards reducing environmental impacts and enhancing automation.

“This transition solidifies Sarawak’s leadership in regional development and aims to elevate our ports to global status, positioning Sarawak as the regional trading hub and a key player in Asean’s pursuit of a cleaner, greener future,” he said.

In that respect, he said Sarawak is set to produce “green fuel” for shipping, establish itself as the regional hub for green fuel bunkering, and implement a Common Utilities Corridor.

This integrated and streamlined approach, he added, will boost operational efficiency and align with Sarawak’s vision for advanced, environmentally conscious port facilities.

Apart from that, he said consolidating Sarawak’s port activities under the Sarawak Port Authority is also a strategic and timely initiative, given Sarawak’s strategic location in Borneo and its role in global supply chains, especially in the energy sector.

“Hence, with Sarawak’s comprehensive enhancements of intermodal transportation and logistics network, Sarawak is poised to become a pivotal regional hub for connectivity within Asean.

“This is in line with the Asean Vision 2040, which aims to create a deeply integrated and highly cohesive Asean economy,” said Abang Johari.