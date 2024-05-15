Sikh community’s role to nation-building always acknowledged, says Deputy Premier

MIRI (May 15): The Sarawak government has always acknowledged the significant contributions by the Sikh community to nation-building, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He points out that this has continued on from the days when the pioneers of the community were first brought to Sarawak during the then-British rule, where they were absorbed into the police force and other fields.

“Today, many of you are doctors, lawyers, teachers and other professionals, involved in many fields here including business.

“Be assured that your participation and contributions are acknowledged by the Sarawak government and we urge you all to continue playing your role in nation-building,” he said at the Miri Sikh Association’s annual dinner cum cultural night held here recently.

The Deputy Premier’s speech was read out by Deputy Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak Datuk Rosey Yunus.

The event hosted some 400 people, including Telang Usan assemblyman Dato Dennis Ngau and Pujut assemblyman Mayor Adam Yii.

In his speech, Awang Tengah also commended the Sikh community for having made their mark across various professional fields over the past decades without every forsaking their cultural values.

“You have maintained your culture, such as the Punjabi dance, and upheld the good traditional values as well, as exhibited in this gathering.”

Meanwhile Miri Sikh Association president Narmal Singh thanked the Deputy Premier and state government for honouring the community’s rights and always providing support.

“This shows that the government cares for all communities in Sarawak, no matter how small

“I would like to thank the state government under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for always paying attention to the needs of all ethnic races in Sarawak, including the Sikh community.

“I give my assurance that we will continue to support the state government, and to always play our role in nation-building.