Tebedu ICQS Complex upgrading works to start next year, says Uggah

KUCHING (May 15): The upgrading works on the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Tebedu will start next year, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“The project will commence work by the first quarter of 2025,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

He was responding to an issue raised by Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada who, in his debate speech last week, urged for the upgrading of the Tebedu ICQS Complex to be expedited.

Dr Sinang had said an allocation of RM100 million was promised and approved to upgrade the ICQS in 2021, but until today there had been no progress.

On another matter, Uggah, who is Infrastructure and Port Development Minister, said the construction project of the Selampit Bridge is currently under tender stage.

This was in response to Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang who had mentioned that the tender process had yet to start which further delayed the implementation of the RM27.93 million project.

Uggah also said the rebuilding of the Batu Kitang Bridge will be incorporated under the Proposed Upgrading of Jalan Kuching-Bau Phase 2.