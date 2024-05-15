Three missing teenage girls found safe in Sandakan

KOTA KINABALU (May 15): The three teenage girls who were reported missing from their home at Kampung Kaingaran in Ranau since Friday, were found safe in Sandakan.

Ranau police chief Deputy Superintendent Simiun Lomudin said the girls’ whereabouts were finally known when one of them called home on Tuesday evening.

“The girl told her mother that they decided to go to Sandakan to look for a job so they can buy a handphone,” he said today.

Simiun said the girls were in good health and would be brought back to Ranau for questioning before handing back to their families.

Roxanne Abbygail Richard and Christivy Holyen Hamdy, both 13, and Valensia Mail, 15, were reported missing when they failed to return home after attending a martial art class at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Ulu Sugut, Ranau on May 10.

They were spotted getting off from a white minibus in Ranau town before getting into a Perodua Viva car around 8.30am on May 13.