Uggah: 210 out of 997 state-funded physical projects under 12MP completed as of March 31

KUCHING (May 15): A total of 210 out of 997 state-funded physical projects under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) have been completed as of March 31, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Second Finance and New Economy Minister said the remaining 787 projects are still at various stages of implementation.

The 997 projects are part of the 1,391 state-funded projects of which a ceiling of RM37.98 billion has been approved. In addition to the physical projects, there are also 394 non-physical projects including grants, contributions, investments, programmes, and events.

“Cumulative expenditure from the year 2021 up to March 31, 2024, was RM19.1 billion or 50 per cent against the total 12MP ceiling.

“The Government will continue to expedite the implementation of the planned projects and at the same time, introduce new measures to reduce and mitigate sick and delayed projects.

“This includes the appointment of rescue contractors and ensure that mobilisation of works commence within one month upon issuance of Letter of Award,” said Uggah when winding up his ministerial speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here today.

He also said that under the 12MP period, a total of 7,808 rural transformation projects with an allocation of RM1.64 billion have been approved.

“As of March 31, 2024, a total of 5,231 projects, or 67 per cent, have been completed while the remaining 2,577 projects, or 33 per cent, are still at various stages of implementation.

“Cumulative expenditure from the year 2021 up to March 31, 2024, was RM1.227 billion or 75 per cent against the total approved allocation,” he said.

On Projek Rakyat, Uggah said the Sarawak Budget 2024 demonstrated a strong commitment to accelerate rural development through substantial allocation of RM550 million for this purpose.

“As of April 2024, a sum of RM74 million has been expended.

“These projects are at various stages of implementation, signifying tangible progress towards achieving rural development goals,” he said.