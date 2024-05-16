450 joins Zumba session to kick off Gawai Bazaar 2024 at MJC Batu Kawa New Township

KUCHING (May 16): The first day of the state-level Gawai Bazaar 2024 at MJC Batu Kawa New Township here today kicked off with a lively Zumba session at 3pm, joined by some 450 energetic participants.

Among the participants were from the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak (MEITD); Ministry of Transport Sarawak (MOTS); and Dayak Cultural Foundation (DCF).

Representing MEITD were members from Sarawak Skills, RANDO (Siburan), Boulder Built committee, Dayak Bidayuh National Association (women branch), and Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) Tarat and Bukit Semuja.

MOTS were represented by participants from Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs), RANDO (Bau), Malihah committee, Serakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS), Tai Xia Association, and Saberkas Tasik Biru and Serembu.

DCF members consisted of members from Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), Federation of Orang Ulu Associations of Sarawak Malaysia (Forum), Persatuan Salako Rara, RANDO (Lundu), Malaysian Government Servants Welfare and Sports Council (Maksak) Sarawak, and Saberkas Opar.

The Zumba session led by Shine Dance Fitness.

The lively event continued with a lucky draw where the hampers were presented to lucky winners by Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) president Datu Ik Pahon.