Aaron: 189 Rukun Negara Secretariats registered in higher learning institutions to serve as national integration platforms

SHAH ALAM (May 16): The Ministry of National Unity is committed to enhancing the understanding and appreciation of the Rukun Negara among the younger generation through various initiatives, including the establishment of the Rukun Negara Secretariat (SRN) in institutions of higher learning (IHL).

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang stated that to date, 189 SRNs have been registered in IHLs nationwide, to serve as national integration platforms.

“Of this figure, 30 are registered in public institutions of higher learning, 36 in private institutions of higher learning, 28 in Polytechnics, 17 in Matriculation Colleges, 51 in Community Colleges, and 27 in teacher education institutes.

“The ministry has also implemented various initiatives and programmes to instill the values of the Rukun Negara at the tertiary level, such as Unity Debates, Youth Chit Chats, National Integration Networks, and Raja Kita Payung Kita,” he said after the conclusion of the National Unity Minister’s Cup Debate 2024 here today.

Aaron, who is also the Kanowit MP, stated that the ministry has allocated RM3,000 each to the SRNs to conduct Rukun Negara exploration activities.

Regarding the Unity Debate, he stated that the event aligns with the commitment and objectives of the National Unity Policy, which aims to foster, strengthen, and preserve unity among the people.

“The programme is aimed at fulfilling the government’s aspiration to enhance national integrity and unity, based on an understanding of the principles of the Rukun Negara and the Federal Constitution,” he explained.

Earlier, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia was crowned the champion of the National Unity Minister’s Cup Debate after defeating the University of Malaya team in the final round. They took home a cash prize of RM20,000, including an SRN grant of RM10,000, a trophy, and participation certificates. – Bernama