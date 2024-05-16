Agong’s birthday June 3 remains public holiday but celebrations in Sept

KUCHING (May 16): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s birthday on June 3 will remain a public holiday although the celebrations are shifted to September, the Prime Minister’s Department said.

It said in a statement in connection with the coronation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia on July 20, that June 3 had already been gazetted as the official date of the birthday and a public holiday.

“However, the Yang Di Pertuan Agong has given his consent for the celebrations to be postponed from June to September to make way for the coronation ceremony and other events in conjunction with the coronation in July,” the statement said.

The statement also said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil had been appointed as the minister in-charge of the special committee on the events held in conjunction with the coronation.

The coronation will be held at Istana Negara.