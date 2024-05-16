Chong’s criticism of ministry’s budget for trips abroad merely to create ‘media spectacle’, claims Tiang

KUCHING (May 16): Padungan assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen’s criticism of the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government’s budget for overseas conference and study visits is merely to generate a “media spectacle”, said Datuk Michael Tiang.

The Deputy Minister questioned why Chong chose to use a press statement and social media posts to raise the issue rather than addressing it during the State Legislative Assembly Sitting, which ended yesterday.

Tiang pointed out the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman had ample opportunity during the eight-day sitting to bring up his concerns but chose not to do so.

“If he was truly concerned about addressing this ministry’s expenses, he would have given notice to the committee.

“The minister responsible for the supplementary budget would have answered his queries in the assembly,” Tiang said in a statement.

According to Tiang, Chong’s decision to release his questions to the media immediately after the sitting ended was indicative of a desire to create a media spectacle.

“It is blatantly clear that Chong is only interested in using the media for his politicking stunts,” he added.

In his statement, Chong had questioned why the ministry led by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian needed a budget of RM2.17 million for overseas conferences and study visits.

According to Chong, the First Supplementary Estimates of Ordinary Expenditure for 2024 showed the drastic increase for such expenses.

He claimed the initial allocation under the State Budget 2024 for this programme was RM161,400, but an additional amount of RM2,781,750 is now required.

He said this constituted a 1,700 per cent jump in addition to the originally approved allocation.