Comply with dog licensing, control by-laws, Kuching South mayor tells pet owners

KUCHING (May 16): Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng has reminded dog owners to comply with the Local Authorities (Dog Licensing and Control) By-laws 2018.

This includes dog licencing, keeping them on a leash in public places, and ensuring that they are vaccinated.

He said these measures are crucial not only for the safety and wellbeing of pets but also for protecting loved ones and the broader community.

“Compliance with these By-laws helps prevent the spread of rabies and ensures a safer environment for everyone,” he said on Facebook today following a meeting with dog owners who had received compound notices during the recent Integrated Rabies Operation in the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) area.

During the session, Wee took note of the concerns of dog owners and their representatives regarding the compounding of offences.

Following the session, the mayor had decided to reduce the compound to RM50 after a thorough review of the circumstances and relevant By-laws.

“This meeting was an important opportunity to hear directly from our citizens and ensure that our policies are applied with both fairness and compassion.

“We recognise the bond between pet owners and their animals, and we strive to balance enforcement with understanding,” he said.

Apart from that, he also said that the council acknowledges the financial strain on residents and aims to ease some of these burdens while upholding public safety and health standards.

Having said that, Wee also emphasised the urgency of addressing the escalating rabies situation in the community.

“Rabies cases are on the rise, and we must work collectively to combat this threat,” he said.