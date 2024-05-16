Dalat 3R programme collects over 15.5 tonnes of recyclables

SIBU (May 16): The Reduce, Reuse and Recycling (3R) programme held at the Volunteer Firefighters Unit station in Dalat, near here on May 12 surpassed its target with a total collection of 15,572.5kg of recyclable items.

The programme’s initiator cum volunteer Loh Yu Yee said the items collected comprised 10,522.5kg of various recyclable items; 4,200kg of used cooking oil; and 850kg of electronic waste.

“We hold this programme in Dalat every two months. Every time, it is always less than 10,000kg and this time around, we have made a breakthrough,” she told The Borneo Post.

Pleased with the positive response from the public, she said they brought in seven trucks from Sibu to carry all the items.

“Even seven trucks were not enough, so we had to temporarily leave the items there for the drivers to return in three days’ time to collect them.”

Loh said people had started to queue from 1pm, with the volunteers working non-stop until 5pm.

“We had to close and tell them that we could not take any more items,” she said.

With the recent Hari Raya celebration and the programme being put on hold as well as the raised awareness of recycling in the community, Loh believed that these had contributed to the significant increase of the total collection of recyclable household waste this month.

To date, there are a total of 481 active contributors for the 3R programme in Dalat, and through such environmental awareness, she hoped the local community would make consistent, conscious efforts to reduce, reuse and recycle.

“I’ve also started to give talks about recycling at schools in Sibu and this is a good start,” she said.

The next 3R programme in Sibu will be held at Swan Square from 12.30pm to 4.30pm this Sunday.