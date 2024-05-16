Fire in Serian destroys house, four parked vehicles

KUCHING (May 16): A fire destroyed a double-storey house, a parked car, and three motorcycles in Kampung Bantang at Jalan Baki Riih, Serian around 1pm today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today said all of the vehicles were parked inside the house’s compound.

“At the scene were firefighters from the Serian and Siburan stations who managed to control the fire at 1.39pm,” said the statement.

The house measuring about 960 square feet was 90 per cent destroyed while all four vehicles were totalled.

No injuries were reported from the incident as the sole occupant of the house, a 65-year-old man, managed to escape to safety.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 2.09pm.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.