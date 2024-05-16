Gawai Dayak Bazaar 2024 kicks off with high energy pre-concert

KUCHING (May 16): The state-level Gawai Dayak Bazaar 2024 at MJC Batu Kawa New Township kicked off with high energy tonight with captivating performances by popular local artists and bands at its pre-concert.

Themed ‘Indi Awang Indi Asung’ in Bidayuh, which translates to ‘Together in Unity’, the concert attracted thousands of attendees from various racial backgrounds, not just from Sarawak, who relished an evening of pure entertainment.

The event, organised by the Sarawak Arts Council, kicked off at 7.30pm with the introduction of host and personality Fredrick Rino from Cats FM, who ignited the crowd with his energy.

The opening act by the Bidayuh band Sniper featured their hit songs such as ‘Asih Boh Lagi’, ‘Kecewa Tambah Merana’, and ‘Duwuh Duwuh Timungun’, as well as renditions of Raim Laode’s ‘Komang’, Jeffry Lawerance’s ‘Takat Pengidup’, Rozzie Mila’s ‘Cinta Asung Ku’, and Happy Asmara’s “Ngopi Maszeh.”

Following that, Kenyah lad Eddie Kuwing from Belaga, took the stage to perform his song ‘Semalam Di Kaki Lima’ and a Kenyah song titled ‘Tuyang’, which means friend.

Sniper band then continued with their second set, with their songs ‘Anak Birangun’ and ‘Mr Sanuh’, along with renditions of Eyqa Saiful’s ‘Tinchin Tunang Tua’, Timothy’s ‘Indu Menaul Lemai’, Lucy Rijut’s ‘Joget Tasik Biru’, Sweet Charity’s ‘Kamelia’, and Candy’s ‘Akan Ku Tunggu’.

The band ended with a medley of their popular hits, receiving thunderous applause from the audience, who enthusiastically sang along with them.

The crowd was further entertained as teen heartthrob Eddie returned to the stage to perform his old song ‘Pengerindu Tua’.

Eddie then heated up the stage with a performance of Yopie Latul’s ‘Poco-poco’, drawing attendees, including foreigners, to dance along near the stage.

Award-winning Masterpiece from Sibu, regarded as one of the most influential and important Iban rock bands in Sarawak, brought the house down as the most celebrated artist of the evening.

They captivated the audience with their heart-thumping songs ‘Terebai’, ‘Bulat Ati Ku’, ‘Kaban’, ‘Sinu’, and ‘Ngarap Ka Nuan Nikal Pulai’.

The band even took some time to orchestrate a last-minute performance of ‘I Don’t Want to Talk About It’, originally sung by Rod Stewart, to delight the ears of the foreigners present.

Deputy Minister of Transport Dato Henry Harry Jinep, who chairs the bazaar’s working committee, then joined the band on stage to perform Bee Gees’ ‘To Love Somebody’.

Masterpiece concluded their electrifying performance with their top hit ‘Redak Seribu’, leaving many in the audience yearning for an encore.

The bazaar featured 180 booths offering a variety of food, beverages, and handicrafts, with stalls operating from 2pm to midnight.

Of these, 45 booths were dedicated to halal food and 45 to non-halal options.

Earlier in the afternoon, a Zumba session was held.

The state-level Gawai Dayak Bazaar 2024 at MJC Batu Kawa New Township runs from May 16 to 26, with the official launch scheduled for tomorrow, May 17, at 7.30pm, and the closing ceremony on May 26.

Throughout the 11-day event, various cultural performances and activities are planned, including a Gawai Country Night on Saturday and Konsert Band & Artis Dayak Popular the day after.

This year’s state-level Gawai Dayak celebrations, hosted by the Bidayuh community, are coordinated by the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA).