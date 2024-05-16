Good governance means more than social media campaigns to win youth votes, says Dapsy S’wak

MIRI (May 16): A record of good governance remains the key to attracting youth voters, said Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak chief Peter Hee.

He said the government must have a good system and policies that ensure the people can live and work in peace to gain the support of voters.

“I think a good government does not just win votes through social media. It is easier now for young people to analyse which government is good and who they will support,” he said when commenting on DAP’s recent win in the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election.

Although Pang Sock Tao won the seat comfortably with a 3,869-vote majority for Pakatan Harapan (PH), analysts said the coalition lost support among youth voters.

“Maybe young Malay compatriots recognised their political line, but young Chinese still supported the DAP because they agree with the direction of the DAP,” Hee said.

“So, we must try our best to be a political party for all people and not for a single race as championed by the party all this while.”

During the by-election last Saturday, Pang secured 14,000 votes to defeat Khairul Azhari Saut from Perikatan Nasional (PN) who received 10,131 votes, Parti Rakyat Malaysia’s Hafizah Zainuddin (152 votes), and independent candidate Nyau Ke Xin (188 votes).

A telling 65 per cent of voters below the age of 40 backed PN’s candidate.

This has prompted Undi18 co-founder Tharma Pillai to call on PH to refine its narrative for the youth and “capture their imagination”.