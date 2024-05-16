Heavy rain fails to dampen spirits of vendors, visitors at Gawai Dayak Bazaar 2024 opening day in MJC

KUCHING (May 16): The downpour today did not dampen the enthusiasm of vendors and visitors on the first day of the state-level Gawai Dayak Bazaar 2024 at the Batu Kawa New Township here.

Among them was contractor Jeffery Tan, who is operating a stall offering pork shawarma.

“I started selling pork shawarma exclusively at local events beginning last year. So far in Kuching, this is the first pork shawarma in the market.

“Usually we see shawarma made from beef or lamb, but I came up with my own recipe for pork shawarma using over 20 wet and dry ingredients, with the meat marinated for one whole day,” he told The Borneo Post.

He said his foray into the food business was driven by his love for food and cooking, transforming what was once a hobby into a budding enterprise.

For ‘tuak’ (rice wine) vendor Hollisa Gelingi Saban, she said her products were well received by customers today, adding she was happy to see many patronising the bazaar despite the rain.

Hollisa has been in the tuak business since 2018, having learned how to make the rice wine from her 94-year-old mother.

Her stall offers a variety of flavoured tuak, including passion fruit, roselle, ginger, rambutan, pineapple, banana, dabai and mulberry, all of which she gets from her own garden.

Apart from tuak, she also offers pure ‘kelulut’ (stingless bee) honey that she and her husband extract at their lab in Jalan Landeh here.

Meanwhile, visitor Victoria Raymond, 22, said she was determined to see what the bazaar had to offer and did not let the downpour, which persisted until the evening, ruin her plan.

“The bazaar is a good initiative for people to know the delicacies and cultures in Sarawak.

“Moreover, some people might not know the local artistes scheduled to perform during the bazaar, and this could be a good way for them to see for themselves bands such as Masterpiece and others perform,” said the dental surgery assistant.

The bazaar kicked off at 3pm with a lively Zumba session featuring 450 energetic participants from the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development, Ministry of Transport, and Dayak Cultural Foundation, among others.

This was followed by a lucky draw session, with Dayak Bidayuh National Association president Datu Ik Pahon Joyik presenting hampers to the winners.