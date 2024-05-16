High-powered US-Asean Business Council discusses business opportunities in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (May 16): A high-powered US-Asean Business Council delegation led by US Ambassador to Malaysia, Brian McFeeters, met with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor to discuss business opportunities in Sabah at Menara Kinabalu near here today.

McFeeters, who is also Senior Vice President and Regional Managing Director of the US-Asean Business Council was accompanied by Acting Regional Managing Director and Chief Country Representative – Malaysia, Tina Jamaluddin and Associate – Malaysia, Travel and Tourism, Ethan Rozario.

His delegation comprised representatives from conglomerates namely Bell Textron Communications Manager, Asia Pacific, Eugene Tan; Coca-Cola Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Manager, Wan Ahmad Syazwan Bin Mohamed; Medtronic Malaysia Government Affairs and Market Access Lead, Aida Basri; Philip Morris Malaysia Director of External Affairs, Shahrul Azhar Shaari; and Zuellig Pharma Head of Government Affairs and Sustainability, Azeem Shah Mashood Shah.

Also present were representatives from Invest Sabah Berhad led by Chief Executive Officer Dr Firdausi Suffian.