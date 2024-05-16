JKKK to hold fire safety event at Padungan fire station this Saturday

KUCHING (May 16): The Jalan Padungan/Tunku Abdul Rahman Road (North) Security and Development Committee (JKKK) in collaboration with the Padungan fire station will be holding a fire safety programme this Saturday (May 18).

In a statement, it said the event, which will be held from 2pm to 4pm at the Padungan fire station, is aimed at enhancing community safety and increasing fire safety awareness among Padungan residents.

“The programme aims to raise fire prevention awareness, teach the proper use of fire extinguishers, and improve emergency response coordination.

“It will also enhance mutual aid and self-rescue awareness during a fire and clarify the responsibilities of fire prevention officers and firefighters,” it added.

It said the event will also include an interactive question and answer (Q&A) session, where participants will have the opportunity to engage with the fire safety experts and have their questions about fire safety answered.

It said while the primary target audience for the event is the hotel and food and beverage (F&B) industry in Padungan, other businesses are also welcome to join.

JKKK Jalan Padungan/Tunku Abdul Rahman Road (North) chairman Kapitan Lucas Yong encourages business owners and their employees to participate in the event to create a safer environment.

For registration and inquiries, contact the event coordinator, Mr Lim at 014-6052312.