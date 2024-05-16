JKR: Marudi road flood mitigation works to be completed next week

MIRI (May 16): The Public Works Department (JKR) has started flood mitigation works at the flood-prone stretch of Marudi road near Sungai Arang, said its Miri divisional engineer Stephen Ung.

The works, including clearing both sides of the road and the discharge point, started last Saturday and are expected to be completed within two weeks, he said.

“The project is undertaken by road maintenance concessionaire Endaya Construction Sdn Bhd.

“At the same time, we are also liaising with DID (Drainage and Irrigation Department) Miri to clear their earth drain after our road side drain discharge point,” Ung told The Borneo Post.

The April 30 flood left many motorists and motorcyclists stranded for hours during Labour Day after the road was inundated by up to half a metre of water.

Complaints accompanied by videos, pictures and comments flooded social media over the following three days.

“The root cause is overflow of water during heavy rain from a nearby plantation which was discharged to the road in a low-lying area,” said Ung.

The flooded stretch was only passable to four-wheel-drive vehicles and lorries, leaving a long line of smaller vehicles on both sides of the stretch.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) in Marudi had also sent a team to monitor the situation.