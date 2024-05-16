Jobless Petra Jaya man who assaulted wife for serving salted fish containing fly eggs gets 5 months’ jail

KUCHING (May 16): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced an unemployed man to five months in jail for punching and slapping his wife because she did not cook on time and served him salted fish containing fly eggs.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Mohd Jahiddin Hamdani after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same Code.

The incident occurred at a house in Kampung Telaga Air here between 9am and 7pm on May 10.

Based on the facts of the case, Mohd Jahiddin punched his wife in the waist, causing her pain and bruising in that area.

His dissatisfaction stemmed from his wife’s failure to cook promptly and then serving him salted fish that had fly eggs.

It is understood that his wife did not get round to cooking because she was busy taking care of their three-year-old son.

At 7pm that night, Mohd Jahiddin confronted his wife while she was tidying their bedroom and repeatedly slapped her face.

His wife later lodged a police report, which led to his arrest on May 12, 2024.

The investigation found Mohd Jahiddin’s actions left his wife with periorbital oedema, a bruise on her left arm, and lumbar pain.

Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff prosecuted the case while Mohd Jahiddin was unrepresented by legal counsel.