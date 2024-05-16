JPJ issues 109 non-compliance notices during Bintulu ops

BINTULU (May 16) A total of 109 non-compliance notices have been issued to road users here for various offences during an enforcement operation by the Sarawak Road Transport Department (JPJ) along Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi here on Monday.

Sarawak JPJ director Norizan Jili said one of the offences detected was the use of high-intensity discharge (HID) headlights on their vehicles.

“JPJ will continue to intensify its enforcement operation on the use of HID lights on vehicles on the road,” he said in a statement.

Norizan said other offences detected during the operation included expired driving licence, no driving licence and vehicle modification.

“Road users are reminded to always be cautious on the road and obey the existing laws,” he added.

The operation was conducted by 26 enforcement personnel, led by JPJ Bintulu Branch chief Fedrick Kedo.

Any traffic complaints can be made directly through the e-Complaint application @jpj or http://jpj.spab.gov.my along with the details of the complainant and the details of the complaint.