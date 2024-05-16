Kapit DID team visits cemetery to check on erosion-threatened perimeter fence

KAPIT (May 16): Officers from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) yesterday inspected the soil erosion threatening the perimeter fencing at the Foochow clan cemetery and multipurpose hall at KM3 Jalan Selirik here.

A DID team comprising assistant engineers Marian Michelle, Janetha Lemba and Raniang Aleng met with association chief Sia Leh Ching, Pemanca Wong Kie Ing and committee members and brought to the affected sections to get a firsthand look at the problem.

“The association had earlier filed a report with Kapit DID on the erosion which is threatening the fence at the cemetery entrance and also the multipurpose hall.

“After the inspection, we will submit a proposal on the remedial action,” Marian told The Borneo Post.

It was informed that the association had earlier sought help from Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk Jefferson Jamit to bring the matter to the attention of Kapit DID.