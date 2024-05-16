Kedayan association promotes ambuyat dish at Miri May Fest

MIRI (May 16): The first-ever ‘Citarasa Tradisi Menumpah Ambuyat’ competition hosted by the Miri Kedayan Association was held during the Miri May Fest at Wireless Walk here last Saturday.

The ‘ambuyat’ dish preparation competition saw contestant Siti Muntil emerge as the champion, bringing home the grand prize of RM500.

Second-place winner Siti Suhana Mohd Zaidi received RM400, followed by Habsah Lamat and Jue Along in third and fourth who received RM300 and RM200 respectively.

Iswandi Ramli and Sarihat Yahya placed fifth and sixth respectively, winning RM100 each.

All top six winners received a hamper each, while four consolation prize winners received RM50 each.

Miri Kedayan Association president Mohamad Abdullah Jamin said the inaugural competition served as a platform to promote the traditional Kedayan dish of ‘ambuyat’ – a translucent dish derived from the interior trunk of the sago palm.

Through such competition, he said the association had not only introduced the traditional food to the younger generation but also showcased the rich culture and customs of the various races and ethnicities in Miri.

“Through this programme, Wireless Walk can be the centre of attraction for visitors where this traditional ambuyat dish can be found. We (association) encourage all food vendors here to introduce ambuyat dish in their menu,” he said.

The prize-giving cum closing ceremony for the event was performed by Cr Leslie Lau, who represented Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting.