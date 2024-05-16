King, Queen wish Happy Teachers’ Day

Thursday, May 16
Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah have wished Happy Teachers’ Day to all teachers and educators in the country. – Photo via Facebook/Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar

KUALA LUMPUR (May 16): His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the King and Queen of Malaysia today wished Happy Teachers’ Day to all teachers and educators in the country.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, Their Majesties said the sacrifices and contributions of educators should always be remembered because their role is crucial in the development of the nation and society.

“Thank you to the teachers who have taught us; your knowledge and service will always be remembered,” Their Majesties said. – Bernama

