Kuching man with unlicensed air rifle gets RM4,000 fine

KUCHING (May 16): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 54-year-old man RM4,000 in default 10 months in jail for being in possession of an air rifle without a valid arms licence or permit.

Odin Hasbi pleaded guilty before Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan to a charge under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960, which is punishable under Section 8 of the same Act.

The offence occurred in front of a premises at Rodway Road here around 12pm on March 23, 2024.

Based on the facts of the case, a police team stopped a car driven by Odin for inspection.

Upon inspecting the car, police discovered and seized an air rifle, ammunition of 277 lead balls, binoculars, and a machete from the boot.

They then arrested Odin for further action.

The investigation found Odin did not have a valid arms licence or permit for the air rifle.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Odin was unrepresented by legal counsel.