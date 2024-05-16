Malaysia to work closely with Saudi Arabia in renewable energy, says Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR (May 16): Malaysia is ready to work closely with Saudi Arabia in exploring potential cooperation, as well as exchanging knowledge and experience in the field of renewable energy, in line with Malaysia’s National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof who is also Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister said the matter was conveyed during a meeting with Saudi Arabian ambassador to Malaysia Mesaad Ibrahim Abdullah Al Sulaim at his ministry’s office in Putrajaya, today.

Putrajaya l 16 Mei 2024 l Khamis Today I had the opportunity to receive and host H.E. Mesaad Ibrahim Abdullah Al Sulaimn, the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Malaysia, at my office in the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), Putrajaya. I reaffirmed the… pic.twitter.com/ijarTUyl7f — Fadillah Yusof 🇲🇾 (@PetraJayaMP) May 16, 2024

“I reaffirmed the importance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to strengthen our bilateral ties with Saudi Arabia to a higher level,” he said.

In the post, Fadillah also shared four pictures of him receiving and hosting Mesaad Ibrahim. – Bernama