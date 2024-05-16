Man from Matang gets 10 months’ jail for threatening to kill family members

KUCHING (May 16): A 38-year-old man was sentenced to 10 months’ jail by the Magistrates Court here yesterday for threatening to kill his sister and kicking her abdomen.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan imposed the sentence on Awang Saufie Jasni who pleaded guilty to two charges framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, and Section 323 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the same Code, for causing hurt to the victim.

Mason sentenced Awang Saufie to two months’ jail for the first offence and another eight months’ jail for the second offence, of which the jail sentences were to run concurrently from May 15, 2024.

Awang Saufie committed both offences at a house in Taman Matang Jaya, Jalan Matang here at 3.51pm on April 25, 2024.

Based on the facts of the case, the 21-year-old victim was holding on to a ladder while her father was fixing the roof of their house when Awang Saufie suddenly yelled for his father in a harsh manner.

His mother then told Awang Saufie to speak nicely to his father, but he did not take the confrontation well and started to throw a plate and a chair towards his sister, which she managed to avoid.

Awang Saufie proceeded to kick his sister’s abdomen which caused her to sustain injuries.

Their father also tried to prevent Awang Saufie from further harming the victim and attempted to contact the police.

Upon noticing his father trying to call the police, Awang Saufie began threatening to kill his father and tried to take a machete from the kitchen but was stopped by his mother.

Awang Saufie then ran away from home when the police arrived. He was eventually arrested on May 10, 2024.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Awang Saufie was unrepresented by counsel.