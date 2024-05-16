Man who damaged in-laws’ Petra Jaya house after discovering wife’s affair placed on good behaviour bond

KUCHING (May 16): The Magistrates’ Court here today imposed a six-month good behaviour bond on a 39-year-old man for damaging a door and wooden wall at his in-laws’ house after discovering his wife’s adulterous relationship.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi imposed the ruling after Mustapha Hassan pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 67 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The court also set the bond, effective today, with RM1,000 court bail and one local surety.

Based on the facts of the case, on May 12, Mustapha went to his in-laws’ house in Petra Jaya here around 9am.

Fuelled by rage, he broke a door and wooden wall of the house and then physically assaulted his wife.

The estimated loss amounted to RM200.

A police report was lodged and Mustapha was arrested that night around 10.35pm.

He admitted damaging the door and wall after discovering his wife was sleeping in a room with another man, although she is still legally married to him.

Mustapha was ordered to complete the good behaviour bond to prevent a similar incident from occurring again.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Mustapha had no legal representation.