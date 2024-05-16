Miri public swimming pool to get new look after upgrading work, says S’wak deputy minister

MIRI (May 16): Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting said the Miri Public Swimming Pool will have a new look once the upgrading work and repair of its facilities is completed.

Ting said this is a major renovation since the swimming pool was opened to the public 39 years ago.

“On behalf of the state government, I apologise to the public for the closure of this swimming pool for the past two years due to problems with pump damage and more.

“However, this year, the state government has allocated RM5 million to upgrade the physical facilities of this pool, including giving it a new look and a roof,” he said during a working visit to the facility today.

Ting, who is also Piasau assemblyman, said the upgrading work of the pool is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

“The allocation is already received and tender has also been opened. We expect the project to start this year because the pool has been closed since 2022,” he said.

Commenting further, Ting said the pump repair project and the installation of a new filter, each worth RM500,000, are expected to start this September until March next year.

Apart from that, the first phase of the roof installation project costing RM4 million is expected to be implemented in the same period as soon as the tender is opened.

“The tender for the pool roof installation project has been opened, and we hope all these projects will run simultaneously so the pool can be reopened to the public as soon as possible,” he explained.

He added that the RM5 million allocation was received from the state government through the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development (MySED).

Miri Public Swimming Pool will be the second public swimming pool to be roofed after Bukit Lima Swimming Pool in Sibu, where upgrading work is almost completed.

Since the pool was closed two years ago, various activities including local and international swimming competitions and events have been postponed or relocated.

Also present during the visit were MySED Permanent Secretary Morshidi Frederick as well as representatives from Miri City Council, Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) and contractors involved.