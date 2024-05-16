Thursday, May 16
MMEA detains local fishing boat near Tg Po with 100kg catch on board

By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak
Baskets of fish are seen on the fishing boat during MMEA’s inspection on May 14. — MMEA Sarawak photo

KUCHING (May 16): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a local fishing boat approximately 4.5 nautical miles east of Tanjung Po around 11pm on May 14.

On board were the skipper and five crew members, aged between 24 and 49.

“An MMEA patrol boat was making its rounds in the area when it came across the suspicious fishing boat in Kuching waters,” said MMEA Sarawak director First Admiral Kamal Ariffin Jusoh.

Subsequent checks revealed a mixed catch of fish weighing about 100kg.

The fishermen are believed to have violated their licence under the Fisheries Act 1985, which prohibits fishing in waters closer than seven nautical miles from the coastline.

The boat, along with the skipper and crew members, was escorted to the MMEA complex in Muara Tebas for further investigation.

For any complaints, information, or to report suspicious activities at sea, contact the Sarawak maritime operations centre on 082-432544 or MERS 999.

