Only DUN has the power to increase number of seats, says civil society group ROSE

KUCHING (May 16): The power to increase the number of state constituencies lies with the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) and not the Election Commission (EC), said Rise of Social Efforts (ROSE).

The civil society group explained that while the EC is the body tasked with redrawing election boundaries or redelineation, any changes or increases in the number of assemblyperson and hence the number of constituencies in Sarawak comes under the DUN’s prerogative.

“EC has no power to increase DUN seats and don’t confuse redrawing of electoral boundaries with increasing DUN seats. DUN will need to pass a state law to increase the number of its assemblymen.

“This was what happened just prior to the last redelineation exercise in Sarawak in 2015,” ROSE president Geoffrey Tang said in a statement.

He said political parties or coalitions such as Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) are free to give their proposals or recommendations to the EC on the constituencies that require redelineation of election boundaries, such as voter population increases over the years and development, particularly the availability of administrative facilities for voting.

“These proposals would most likely include proposals on new constituencies. In fact, when EC commences the review of boundaries pursuant to the Constitution, Clause 5 of 13th Schedule of the Federal Constitution gives the right to the state government, local councils, and groups of voters of 100 or more who are affected by EC’s redelineation proposals or drawings, to submit representations objecting to the proposed redrawing or alterations,” he added.

In connection with the electoral milestone of redelineation due for Sarawak, ROSE will carry out a campaign to inform and build awareness among voters on the process and how affected voters can participate in the democratic process.

The campaign will involve roadshows, sharing infographics, as well as online content.