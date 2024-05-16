Petronas makes third hydrocarbon discovery in Suriname’s offshore Block 52

KUALA LUMPUR (May 16): Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) subsidiary Petronas Suriname E&P BV has made its third hydrocarbon discovery in Block 52, offshore the South American nation of Suriname.

The discovery took place at the Fusaea-1 exploration well in Block 52, located about 170 kilometres offshore and nine kilometres east of Roystonea-1, the national oil company said.

“Further evaluation is being undertaken to determine the full extent of this discovery and its potential for an integrated development with the recent Roystonea-1 and Sloanea-1 discoveries,” it said in a statement today.

Petronas Suriname E&P is the operator of Block 52 with a 50 per cent participating interest together with ExxonMobil.

Petronas said the well was spudded in February 2024 and successfully drilled to a total depth of 5,227 metres with zero lost time injuries.

Petronas executive vice president and chief executive officer of upstream, Datuk Adif Zulkifli, said the results from the Fusaea-1 exploration well have solidified Petronas’ standing in Suriname as a key player in hydrocarbon resources, following the successes of the Sloanea-1 and Roystonea-1 discoveries.

Meanwhile, vice president of exploration Mohd Redhani Abdul Rahman said the third hydrocarbon discovery has significantly expanded the prospectivity and integrated oil and gas development potential within Block 52.

“In pursuit of sustainable and high-value material resource, Petronas remains committed in its exploration activities in selected focus regions as part of its portfolio rationalisation efforts,” he added.

Block 52 is located north of the coast of Paramaribo, Suriname’s capital city, within the prospective Suriname-Guyana basin.

In addition to Block 52, Petronas Suriname E&P operates Block 48 and Block 63 with 100 per cent participating interest and 30 per cent non-operating interest in Block 64. – Bernama