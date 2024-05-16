PKR calls for more SejahTi Madani funds for S’wak, revision of eligibility

MIRI (May 16): More funds should be allocated for the Sejahtera Komuniti Madani (SejahTi Madani) programme, and the application procedures revised, to ensure target groups in Sarawak do not miss out, said Roland Engan.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak chief expressed concern that without changes to the programme’s application conditions, many communities in Sarawak would be automatically ineligible for the funds.

He said leaflets on the programme stated that communities eligible to apply for SejaTi Madani funds in Sarawak are those that have a village security and development committee (JKKK) registered with the Resident’s Office or district office.

“If this is true, longhouse communities and residents’ associations will be marginalised despite being listed as eligible communities to apply for the funds.

“For Sarawak, this SejaTi Madani programme needs to be open to all communities regardless of whether the community is registered or not registered with the Resident’ Office or the district office, “ he said in a statement yesterday.

Roland said this requirement has caused anxiety among communities that do not yet have an officially appointed community or village head and JKKK, and ought to be revised to ensure all are able to benefit from the programme.

“The Sarawak government needs to help the registration process of communities, community leaders and village heads and JKKKs immediately.

“The allocation of RM50 million for Sarawak should also be increased so that all communities equally benefit from it,” he said, adding a bigger allocation is needed to meet the huge need to empower the communities in economic development and raise their standard of living.

The federal government has allocated a sum of RM1 billion for this programme nationwide, with each community that participates in the programme receiving RM50,000 up to RM100,000.

The SejaTi Madani programme is an initiative by the federal government to uplift the socio-economy of the communities through opening of job opportunities and to empower the communities in economic activities to increase income and improve their standard of living.

PKR Sarawak also appealed for community data throughout Sarawak to be updated immediately to facilitate the implementation of community economic empowerment programmes such as SejaTi Madani.