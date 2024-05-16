Proposed new airport in Kuching to accommodate increasing number of passengers in future, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (May 16): Sarawak needs to build a new international airport in Kuching to accommodate the increasing number of passengers in the future.

However, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, said however it does not need to be built immediately.

“This is our future planning because Sarawak is developing very rapidly.

“If we look at the current Kuching International Airport (KIA), it can no longer accommodate the large number of passengers, and that is why we need a new airport,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters at his office today, when asked to comment on the announcement by the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday to build a new international airport in Kuching.

Abdul Karim said although the government plans to build a new airport, the existing KIA will not be closed. Instead, the old KIA facilities will be used for other purposes, he added.

Regarding the suspension of flights between Pontianak and Kuching, Abdul Karim said it was a decision by the Indonesian government.

“We want to see the Pontianak-Kuching flights resume. But I understand that the authorities there see this flight as only benefiting us and not them,” he said.

However, he said even though flights between Pontianak and Kuching are not resumed, the number of movements across the Tebedu-Entikong and Biawak-Aruk borders is high.

Additionally, he said the Jakarta-Kuching flights are now daily with a large number of passengers.

When asked if the Sarawak government will negotiate with Indonesia regarding the resumption of Pontianak-Kuching flights, Abdul Karim said they will try, but noted that this matter is between governments and negotiations might be made via Sosek-Malindo or the Prime Minister.

“Pontianak to Kuching is only half an hour away and it is very good for the medical tourism sector,” he Abdul Karim.