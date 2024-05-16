Rising Sibu squash star Bryson steps up to face older boys

SIBU (May 16): Local squash prodigy Bryson Wee Chen Yaw and three other youngsters representing the Sibu Squash Association (SSA) returned with mixed results from the recent CIMB Rising Star National Junior Circuit (RSNJC) held in Kuala Lumpur.

The 10-year-old secured 13th place playing against older boys in the Under-11 category.

Last year, Bryson reached the No. 1 spot in the nation for the U-9 age group. However, he found it tough going up against older opponents. He was targeted to reach the last eight but faltered in the last 16 losing 1-3 to a Kedah boy.

“When he was on the back-foot, disappointment crept in and this could have demoralized him from delivering his best,” said coach Kong Sieng Chien.

He praised the lad for displaying skills but suggested that the budding star will need mental resilience to stay focussed and boost confidence in high pressure moments.

The coach revealed that the other three players – Kong Chak Yik (Boys U-11), Micky Lau Tsin Yee (Girls U-11) and Dayang Ameera Mae (Girls U-13) – gave their opponents a good run. But he added that the tournament served more to give exposure and identify areas for their improvement.

Meanwhile, SSA tournament director Wong Sing Siew pledged that SSA remains committed to send Bryson for other national and international events for his improvement. One such upcoming tournament will be the 20th Penang Junior Open from June 11-16 which is expected to attract top players around the world.

However, Wong lamented that most parents were treating the sport as just a social activity for their children.

“We need to have committed players and parents who are really sincere and wanting their children to grow up to become good players. Otherwise, it is very difficult for us to beat the much better trained players from the peninsula,” she explained.