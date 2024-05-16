Roaring start for Maydeeq in Sarawak Megalanes Civil Service League

KUCHING (May 16): Maydeeq got off to a roaring start in the new season of the Sarawak Megalanes Civil Service League at Megalanes Sarawak, Batu Kawa yesterday.

Team members Peter Kenny Nihang, Salmah Bakar, and Fizalyhan Sadie were on fire as they thumped newcomers Bowling Stone 19-1 in the opener to earn 42.63 Peterson points and top the 18-team league.

Norashikin Hossen, Shamsul Azman Abas, and Abang Muhammad Sufian Abu Seman from Kuching Water Board recorded their first win when they defeated Underground 18-2 to collect 41.64 Peterson points and finish second on the table standings.

In third position with 41.23 Peterson Points was UiTm Bowlers, who defeated The Cannon Balls 16-4.

Defending champions SHIELD also enjoyed a winning start when the team beat Gold Dragon Bowlers 14-6 and placing fifth on the table with 38.92 Peterson points.

The team’s key player Nazrin Wagiman also hogged the limelight when he led the Individual High Game (Scratch) with 267 pins and Individual High Series (Scratch) with 912 pins.

His teammate Halimah Ariffin topped the Best Female (Handicap) with 824 pins.

Their contributions resulted in SHIELD also taking the lead in the Team High Game (Scratch) with 614 pins and Team High Series (Scratch) with 2,312 pins.

Those finishing in fourth to 18th positions were Dynamixxx, SHIELD, PWD Strikers, The Gambit’s Knights, EDU Team, Practice Throw, Gold Dragon Bowlers, DE’1D, FRDM Sarawak, Suk Bowlers, The Cannon Balls, The Cops, Pin Pocket, Underground, and Bowling Stone.

Meanwhile, Dayang Salina Awang Kaum of Gold Dragon Bowlers took the lead in the Best Female (Scratch) with 776 pinfalls, and Thayabaran from The Gambit’s Knights earned first position in the Individual High Game (Handicap) with 261 pinfalls, while Mohd Zulfakhri from UiTM Bowlers earned first position in the Individual High Series (Handicap) with 865 pinfalls.

UiTM Bowlers are leading the Team High Game (Handicap) with 654 pinfalls.

Abdul Muhaimin Fitri Mohamed from Dynamixxx earned himself the lead in the Best Senior (Scratch) with 868 pinfalls.

He and his teammates’ good performance earned the team first position in the Team High Series (Handicap) with 2,427 pinfalls.

Topping the Best Senior (Handicap) table was Shamsul Azman Abas from the Kuching Water Board with 858 pinfalls.