Robert Lau reappointed Senator for second term

SIBU (May 16): Robert Lau Hui Yew has been reappointed as Senator for the second term.

He disclosed this in his Facebook page tonight, thanking the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for his second term appointment.

“First of all I wish to thank YAB Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and for his support and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Premier of Sarawak for his constant follow up on my second term re-appointment.

“I also wish to thank the Deputy Speaker of Dewan Negara for presiding over the swearing ceremony this afternoon.

“It is also with sadness, that I stand here to be sworn in not before the Speaker, the late Mutang Tagal, who had wanted to preside over my swearing in that was fixed on last Thursday.

“I send my deepest condolences to his family members and all the loved ones on his passing,” he said.

Lau assured that he shall continue with what he had done during his first term, and promised to uphold and defend the constitution, as well as issues related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“At the same time I shall continue to speak on issues related to the MA63.

“MA63 was the document that gave birth to Malaysia on September 16, 1963,” he said.

He stressed that these two documents form the pillars and shape the characters of the country.