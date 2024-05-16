Sarawak Energy plans to expand business beyond Borneo

BANGKOK (May 16): Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB), the Sarawak-owned electric utility company, aims to generate 10,000 megawatts (MW) of energy by the end of 2030 and expand business beyond Borneo.

Group chief operating officer James Ung Sing Kwong said the state has the resources to reach the target either through hydropower, biomass, gas combined cycle power or solar plants.

“After that, we can start planning to export energy to Brunei and Sabah as well as to channel one gigawatt (GW) to Singapore by 2032 through a 700-kilometre submarine cable, in addition to channelling the existing 190MW to west Kalimantan,” he told Bernama here yesterday.

He said SEB currently has an available capacity of 5,745 MW and is confident of achieving its target in 2030.

He was speaking at the Future Energy Asia, Future Mobility Asia and Future LNG Asia exhibition held at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre here.

Ung said SEB’s latest project is the construction of the Baleh Dam hydropower project which started in September 2018 at a cost of around RM10 billion.

“Currently, the project has reached 40 per cent and is expected to be completed by the end of 2030. It is capable of producing around 1,285MW,” he said.

He explained the plan to supply energy to Singapore is under way and the response is very positive.

“Both governments have agreed but now it is pending approval from the Indonesian government because the undersea cable will pass through the Indonesian sea,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ung said SEB’s participation in Future Energy Asia is to promote the SEB brand as well as learn and exchange expertise on new technology with other Asian countries, especially on renewable energy.

“We want to learn from our neighbouring countries, for us to know their needs and expectations,” he said.

SEB is currently providing electricity to about 3 million Sarawakians in urban and rural areas. – Bernama