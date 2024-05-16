Sarikei coffee shop famous for charcoal-toasted bread ordered to close for 14 days

SARIKEI (May 16): A local coffee shop, which is famous for its charcoal-toasted bread or ‘roti kahwin’ has been ordered to close for 14 days by the Health Ministry.

The closure notice, which was effective May 14, stated the order was made due to the coffee shop’s failure to comply with cleanliness standards.

Sarikei Divisional Health Officer Dr Johnny Kelak said the premises was found to have violated Section 11(1)(a) of the Food Act 1983, read together with Regulation 15(1) of Food Hygiene Regulations 2009 during a routine inspection carried out on May 14.

“The temporary closure of the premises is intended to enable the owner to perform cleaning and restoration works within 14 days.

“We will consider early reopening of the premises if the cleaning and restoration works are completed earlier,” he explained.

Dr Johnny declined to elaborate further on the closure, and refused to disclose the number of eateries inspected and issued with a similar notice in Sarikei.