S’wak Energy: May 12 power trip in Matang, Batu Kawa areas due to vandalised underground cable

KUCHING (May 16): A vandalised high-voltage underground cable near Kampung Gita here resulted in a power trip at the Matang 33KV substation around 1.30pm on May 12.

A technical team dispatched to the site carried out repair works and restored power supply to the Matang and Batu Kawa areas around 1am the next day, said Sarawak Energy in a statement.

“Further inspection at the site revealed flashover marks, indicating the vandals might have been injured during the theft attempt.

“A police report has since been filed, and security patrols in the area will be increased to deter recurrences,” said the utility company.

It informed that since 2023, a total of 205 cases involving vandalism on its facilities across Sarawak were recorded with 36 in Kuching alone.

“These cases have resulted in losses of more than RM3 million, not including intangible losses such as the inconvenience to the public during power disruptions.”

In the release, Sarawak Energy Western Region regional manager Tan Joo Kok expressed concerns over the disregard for safety displayed by the vandals.

“It is regrettable that despite past tragedies including loss of lives and our extensive efforts to raise awareness and strengthen the security at our facilities, some individuals still choose to take dangerous risks to steal copper for a quick profit.

“These acts of vandalism on electrical facilities pose risks of severe injuries such as electrocution and burns, and even loss of life. Such actions not only endanger lives but also inconvenience members of the public during power disruptions.

“Moving forward, Sarawak Energy will continue collaborating with community leaders and the media to educate the public about the dangers of vandalism on electrical facilities,” said Tan.

Sarawak Energy is also working closely with authorities to conduct joint operations, including inspections of recycling centres and monitoring the trade of stolen copper cables.